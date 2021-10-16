GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 1,000 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.88. 1,127,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

