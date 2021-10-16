GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 93,100 OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000.

NASDAQ:OTECU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 5,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,163. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

