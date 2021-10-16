GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 10,000 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $441,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

