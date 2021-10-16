GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stock Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 195.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 483.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 103,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 233.3% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EBACU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.