Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,609 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 148,730 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 292,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,968. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.