Gabelli Funds LLC Has $41.72 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.77% of Ingles Markets worth $41,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

