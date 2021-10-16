Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $27,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. 2,347,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

