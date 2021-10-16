Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

