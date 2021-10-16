Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $158.81. 4,312,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

