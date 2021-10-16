Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 11,547 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,736. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.