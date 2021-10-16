Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,056 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.57% of Post worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Post by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Post by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Post by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

POST traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 348,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,371. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

