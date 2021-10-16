Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $89.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.