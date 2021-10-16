GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,346. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

