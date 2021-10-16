Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,711 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Research Alliance Corp. II were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,797,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RACB opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

