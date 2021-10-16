Glazer Capital LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,740 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.20 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

