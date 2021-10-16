Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report sales of $95.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the highest is $96.63 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

