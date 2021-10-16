Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $302.85 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

