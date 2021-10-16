Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $699.03. 738,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,877. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.