Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Makes New $478,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $14,162,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $10,361,000.

NYSE BAMR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

