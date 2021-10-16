Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 59,875 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,875 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Mirova raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 580,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

