GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported sales of $812.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 358,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,641. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

