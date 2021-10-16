GQG Partners LLC Acquires 3,897 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,646,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.14 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.