Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRBK. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

