GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

GRWG stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 40,688.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 78,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

