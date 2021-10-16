Growth DeFi Price Up 82% Over Last Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $532,934.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $70.68 or 0.00117105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00207639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,952 coins and its circulating supply is 433,935 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

