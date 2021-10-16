Head to Head Analysis: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Commerce and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

trivago has a consensus target price of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.89 -$10.42 million N/A N/A trivago $284.32 million 3.34 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -20.38

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Summary

trivago beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

