Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 330.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 27.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

TPI Composites stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

