Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 910 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

SLAB opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

