Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,214 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $207.73 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

