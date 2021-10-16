Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,073 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 825.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

