Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $801.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

