Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

HCSG opened at $22.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

