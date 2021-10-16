Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

HCCI stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $746.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

