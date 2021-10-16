Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of Hibbett Sports worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $75.10 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

