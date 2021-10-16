High Liner Foods Incorporated Purchases 3,700 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,025.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 1,800 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.21 per share, with a total value of C$23,785.02.

On Wednesday, October 6th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 1,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,974.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,100 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$80,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.73 per share, with a total value of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$91,770.69.

High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$8.45 and a 52 week high of C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company has a market cap of C$436.69 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.36.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

