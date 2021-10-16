Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 990,786 iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 990,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.75% of iPower at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ IPW traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 96,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34. iPower Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that iPower Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

