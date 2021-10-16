Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 46,461 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,461 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 1,337,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

