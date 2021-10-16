HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $637,960.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

