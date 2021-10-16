Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 45,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,905. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

