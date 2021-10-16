ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00110714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.03 or 0.99686256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.27 or 0.06366392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

