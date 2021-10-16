IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,098.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.15. 262,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $659.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.48 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

