Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Acquires $172,912.50 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD opened at $4.56 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

