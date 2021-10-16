Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the September 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 170,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

