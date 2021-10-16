Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the September 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 170,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

