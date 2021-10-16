ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. 3,763,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,730. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.