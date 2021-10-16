Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 2,373,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

