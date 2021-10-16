Insider Buying: Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Insider Buys A$350,000.00 in Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) insider Thierry Denis bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($250,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.23, a quick ratio of 27.78 and a current ratio of 28.13.

Splitit Payments Company Profile

Splitit Payments Ltd provides payment solution services in New York, Israel, London, and Australia. Its solution enables customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

