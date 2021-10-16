Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $79,639.20 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $79,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

