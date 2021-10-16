Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

CRWD stock opened at $273.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

