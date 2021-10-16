Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 54,100 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.22 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

