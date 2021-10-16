Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.68 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.